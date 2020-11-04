Florence M. Messina (nee Machowski), Age 81, passed away on November 2, 2020. Born in Hamtramck, Michigan on February 23,1939. Beloved wife of the Late Stephen "Steve" Messina, who passed away on November 30, 2014. Steve and Florence were married over 50 years. Florence was always at Steve's side at their family owned business, Messina Trucking, Inc. Loving mother of Carolyn, Antonio "Nino", Anna and Steve (Brenda). Dearest grandmother of Kassaundra, Stephen, Alecia, Dominic, Anthony, Gino, Alexa, and Jacob Beloved great grandmother of Penelope. Florence is survived by three of her four siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, November 7 from 5-9 pm and Sunday, November 8 from 2-9 pm at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd., (3Blks East of VanDyke) Utica, MI.,with a Rosary Sunday at 4:00 p.m. She will lie in state at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd (Btwn Van Dyke & M-59) Utica. on Monday, November 9, at 9:30 a.m. until time of her Funeral Mass at 10a.m. Entombment St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery. Family requests donations to the Shelby Township Lions Club P.O. Box 182075 Shelby Township, Michigan 48318 ~ https://shelbylionsclub.org/donation