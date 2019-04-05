|
Janick, Frances A., age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 4, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert T. Janick. Survived by daughter, Lorrie Janick (Bob Satterlee); son, Keith Janick; daughter, Valerie Gurbada (late Henry); son, James Janick (Laurie); daughter, Kimberly Janic;, grandson, Nathaniel Janick (Merideth); grandson, Nicholas Janick (Kathy) and great granddaughter - her darling Charlotte. Fran loved volunteering, once getting recognized nationally in Parade magazine for her efforts. The St. Rene Giving Tree and the kids at Maple Lane School were two of her favorites efforts to support. For many years, Fran and Bob enjoyed the Janick Summer Home at Rainy Lake, often sharing the good times with family as well as friends. An avid reader, she was always in the middle of one book, with two or three more waiting to be read on the nightstand. In her lifetime she has been able to stand on a glacier in Canada, make the sign of the cross in the Vatican and sip whiskey in Ireland! She will be greatly missed. Visitation will take place on Sunday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors (3801 18 Mile Rd. Sterling Heights, MI) from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. The Funeral service will take place the following day, Monday, at the funeral home with an instate time of 10:00 am until service at 11:00 am. Interment to take place at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude (http://www.stjudeshrine.org/sj/contributions/).
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 6, 2019