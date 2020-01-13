Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Bartkowiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. Bartkowiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances M. Bartkowiak Obituary
Passed away January 11, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Kenneth for 54 years. Loving mother of Louise Ann, Linda Irene and "Sammy" Bartkowiak. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Ann; parents, Agust and Irene (nee Kustak) Bork and her brother, Stephen Stortz. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 pm and Thursday 2-8 pm with a Rosary Thursday 7 pm at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 E. 13 Mile Rd (west of Hoover) Warren. Instate Friday 10:30 am until time of Funeral Mass 11 am at St. Malachy Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile Rd (east of Schoenherr) Sterling Heights. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michigan Chapter of the Scleroderma Foundation or the . Share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -