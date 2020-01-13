|
Passed away January 11, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Kenneth for 54 years. Loving mother of Louise Ann, Linda Irene and "Sammy" Bartkowiak. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Ann; parents, Agust and Irene (nee Kustak) Bork and her brother, Stephen Stortz. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 pm and Thursday 2-8 pm with a Rosary Thursday 7 pm at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 E. 13 Mile Rd (west of Hoover) Warren. Instate Friday 10:30 am until time of Funeral Mass 11 am at St. Malachy Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile Rd (east of Schoenherr) Sterling Heights. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michigan Chapter of the Scleroderma Foundation or the .
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 14, 2020