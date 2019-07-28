|
KOLIBA, FRANCES P. (nee ODDO) Age 92 July 27, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Edmund C. Loving mother of Edmund Jr.(Mary), David(Kimberly), Diane(the late David)Lee, Christine Koliba, Marianne(Robert)Belleville & Julie(Jeremiah)Cannon. Proud grandmother of 12 and was predeceased by 2 grandchildren. Great grandmother of 3. Dearest sister of Catherine(the late Frank)Landa, Barbara(the late Vincent)Asaro, the late Jerome(the late Margaret)Oddo, the late Niccolo(Catherine)Oddo & the late Rosario(Betty)Oddo. Visitation Wednesday 4-9pm, Thursday 1-9pm with 7:00pm Rosary service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Friday Instate 9:30am at St. Anne Catholic Church 32000 Mound Rd (Btw. 13 and 14 Mile Rds.) until time of Mass 10:00am. Donations are welcome to the . Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 29, 2019