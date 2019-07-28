The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Frances P. (Oddo) Koliba

KOLIBA, FRANCES P. (nee ODDO) Age 92 July 27, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Edmund C. Loving mother of Edmund Jr.(Mary), David(Kimberly), Diane(the late David)Lee, Christine Koliba, Marianne(Robert)Belleville & Julie(Jeremiah)Cannon. Proud grandmother of 12 and was predeceased by 2 grandchildren. Great grandmother of 3. Dearest sister of Catherine(the late Frank)Landa, Barbara(the late Vincent)Asaro, the late Jerome(the late Margaret)Oddo, the late Niccolo(Catherine)Oddo & the late Rosario(Betty)Oddo. Visitation Wednesday 4-9pm, Thursday 1-9pm with 7:00pm Rosary service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Friday Instate 9:30am at St. Anne Catholic Church 32000 Mound Rd (Btw. 13 and 14 Mile Rds.) until time of Mass 10:00am. Donations are welcome to the . Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 29, 2019
