|
|
Terokowskie, Frances, age 89, of Warren passed away November 26. Frances was the wife of the late Gordon and is survived by her children; Joseph (Janice), Frank (Ann Marie) and Michele (Dale) Benoit. Siblings; Millie, Lorraine, Joanne and the late Richard and Victor. 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren also survive. Visitation is Monday December 2 from 2-8 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at the David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan Road Warren, MI. Instate Tuesday December 3 starting at 9:30 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church 2500 E. 12 Mile Rd. Warren, MI. Burial Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the .
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 1, 2019