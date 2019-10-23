|
Trupiano, Francic June (Frame). An “Angel on Earth”, best describes our beloved mother, June Trupiano, who was an excellent example of a wife, mother, friend and comforter, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. June was 88. June was an Animal Lover and a Detroit Tigers fan. June was born on October 18, 1930. She is survived by her daughter Catherine, son Peter, grandchildren; Jeremy, Jessica (Andrew) Glennie and Sarah Tyrrell. Great grandchild Ryan Glennie. Predeceased by her husband Joseph S. Trupiano, her children Thomas, Matthew “Mike”, Robert “Steve”, Joseph Trupiano and Jo Ann (Richard "Rick") Tyrrell.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 27, 2019