Francis Shenkovsky
Francis Edward Shenkovsky, age 96, passed away on November 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Shirley and his two brothers and one sister. Francis is survived by his children: Edward (Elaine), Thomas (Tammy), Gary (Angel); 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was a proud WWII Veteran and he liked to hunt and fish. Visitation, Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Internment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
5867752424
