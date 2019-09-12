|
Francis V. Turchick, September 11, 2019. Age: 85 of Canton. Dearest husband of Marilyn. Loving father of Mark (Carol), Neil, Sr., and Eileen (Bradley) Nixon. Loving stepfather of Dr. Kenneth (Darlene) Balazovich, Dennis (Patricia) Balazovich, Ronald (Diane) Balazovich and Lori Slowik. Grandfather of 16 and Great-grandfather of 3. Brother of Dr. Edward (Agnes) and Ted (Josephine). Preceded in death by 2 sisters and 5 brothers. Visitation will be held at L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) Sunday 2-8 p.m. Instate Monday 9-10 a.m. at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 3033 Hannan Road (S. Glenwood/N. of Michigan Ave.) until time of Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Share a “Memorial Tribute” with the family at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 14, 2019