The Macomb Daily Obituaries
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
3033 Hannan Road (S. Glenwood/N. of Michigan Ave.)
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
3033 Hannan Road (S. Glenwood/N. of Michigan Ave.)
Francis "Mike" Turchick

Francis "Mike" Turchick Obituary
Francis V. Turchick, September 11, 2019. Age: 85 of Canton. Dearest husband of Marilyn. Loving father of Mark (Carol), Neil, Sr., and Eileen (Bradley) Nixon. Loving stepfather of Dr. Kenneth (Darlene) Balazovich, Dennis (Patricia) Balazovich, Ronald (Diane) Balazovich and Lori Slowik. Grandfather of 16 and Great-grandfather of 3. Brother of Dr. Edward (Agnes) and Ted (Josephine). Preceded in death by 2 sisters and 5 brothers. Visitation will be held at L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of­ Lilley Rd.) Sunday 2-8 p.m. Instate Monday 9-10 a.m. at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 3033 Hannan Road (S. Glenwood/N. of Michigan Ave.) until time of Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Share a “Memorial Tribute” with the family at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 14, 2019
