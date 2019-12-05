The Macomb Daily Obituaries
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
Frank A. Ironside Obituary
Ironside, Frank A., age 89, died December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances Lillian. Dear father of Dave, Lillian Harper, Russell, John, Frank Jr., and Donna (Joseph) Kulesza. Loving grandfather of 11, and great-grandfather of 17. Brother of Carol (the late Fred) Ehardt, the late John, and the late David. Visitation Sunday 3-9 p.m. at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Funeral Services, with the rendering of military honors, on Monday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 7, 2019
