Frank Dennis

92, longtime Macomb county resident and Mount Clemens High School teacher, passed away at his home on October 14, surrounded by loving family. Born April 5, 1928, in Detroit, the son of Jacob and Margaret (Jehl) Dennis. Frank was happily married for nearly 70 years to Marilyn (Noble) Dennis, exchanging vows on November 11, 1950, at the Sacred Heart Church in Yale, Michigan. He was a graduate of the Yale High School Class of 1946, Frank graduated with a Bachelors's and as well as a Master’s degree in Education from the University of Michigan, where he participated in the ROTC. He went on to become an officer in the U.S. Navy, serving over 30 years in both active and reserve duty, and for a time, taught mathematics at the U.S. Naval Academy. He retired from his distinguished military career with the rank of Commander. After active-duty, Frank moved his growing family to Mount Clemens, Michigan, where he taught math and science at Mount Clemens High School from 1958 to 1988. In his spare time, Frank loved to golf and to travel with his family, visiting all 50 states. An avid birder with “eyes like a hawk”, he and Marilyn spent their retirement identifying birds all around the globe. Frank was also an active parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church in Mt. Clemens. Surviving in addition to his wife, Marilyn, Frank is survived by his four sons, Frank Jr. (Grace Baysinger) Dennis of San Jose, CA., Robert (Kim) Dennis of Farmington Hills, James (Karen) Dennis of Casco Township, and Richard (Anne Gahagan) Dennis of Bloomfield Hills; his two daughters, Margaret (Chris) Scott of Scottsdale, AZ, and Paula (Joseph) Wiebelhaus of Macomb Township; 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by, Tom and Janet Noble, Robert and Nancy Noble, Nancy and Jim Keegan, Linda Noble, Betty and Mike Warner, along with many nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jack Dennis and sister-in-law Norma Jean (Wixon) Dennis, and in-laws, Bruce and Pauline (Wilson) Noble, and Don Noble. The family honors the memory of Frank and invites you to visit and share memories Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Hamilton-Groesbeck, Mount Clemens Chapel. Rite of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter Catholic Church, Mount Clemens, with 9:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Michael Cooney, pastor will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Michigan Audubon.