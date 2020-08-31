1/1
Frank E. Jewell
August 29, 2020. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Deloris(nee Matthews). Loving father of Randy(Lynn)Jewell and Renee(Jon)Steinacker. Dear grandfather of Jason(Corrielynn)Jewell, step-grandfather of Nicole Rowland, Mark Rowland, Anthony Rowland, great grandfather of Ivyanna, Emerson and step-great grandfather of Lauren, Danielle, and Bailey Rowland. Dear brother of Ruth Kulman and the late Alice Kahler and Bud Jewell. Frank served in the US Army and retired from Chevrolet Engineering in 1987. Donations preferred to St. Peter Catholic Church. Funeral Wednesday Instate 9am at St. Peter Catholic Church 95 Market Street, Mt. Clemens, MI until time of Mass at 9:30am. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Ira Twp. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
