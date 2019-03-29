|
|
A lifelong resident of Ray Township (Davis) passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Frank is survived by his loving wife; Bets; children, Bill (Deanna) Grader and Lori (Kevin) Misch; grandchildren, Megan Misch, Matthew Misch and Lance Lopp; siblings, Diane and John; and an abundance of friends. Frank was predeceased by his sister, Peggy and parents, Lloyd and Ruth. Visitation will be held March 30th from 3-8 p.m. and March 31st from 1-6 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on April 1st at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Macomb with an instate time of 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Davis Cemetery. Memorial tributes would be appreciated to the Davis Cemetery Association.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 31, 2019