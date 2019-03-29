Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Grader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Grader

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank Grader Obituary
A lifelong resident of Ray Township (Davis) passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Frank is survived by his loving wife; Bets; children, Bill (Deanna) Grader and Lori (Kevin) Misch; grandchildren, Megan Misch, Matthew Misch and Lance Lopp; siblings, Diane and John; and an abundance of friends. Frank was predeceased by his sister, Peggy and parents, Lloyd and Ruth. Visitation will be held March 30th from 3-8 p.m. and March 31st from 1-6 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on April 1st at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Macomb with an instate time of 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Davis Cemetery. Memorial tributes would be appreciated to the Davis Cemetery Association.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.