|
|
Frank J. Cynowa, age 94 of New Baltimore passed away December 9, 2019. Frank served in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII. He was a tool maker at the Budd Company until his retirement in 1989, a member of St. Mary Queen of Creation Church and a member of the V.F.W. Post 7573. Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and he was a devout Catholic. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass, Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Capuchin Foundation.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 11, 2019