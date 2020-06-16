Frank John Losh
age 86, of St. Clair Shores, died peacefully June 13, 2020. He is survived by his cherished children, Sharon (Walter) Manning-Lojuk, Katherine (Anthony) Russako and Daniel (Deanne) Losh; 6 loving grandchildren, 13 adoring great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He is also survived by 5 nieces and 2 nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife, Stella on May 4, 2000, his sons, Frank and James Losh, step-son Jack Davis and by brothers, Richard and Michael Losh. Visitation will be held at the Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home, 32814 Utica Rd., Fraser, Thursday from 2pm-8pm with a scriptue service at 7pm. Funeral will be celebrated on Friday at the Funeral Home at 11am with additional visitation starting at 10am. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home - Fraser
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
(586) 293-3390
