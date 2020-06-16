age 86, of St. Clair Shores, died peacefully June 13, 2020. He is survived by his cherished children, Sharon (Walter) Manning-Lojuk, Katherine (Anthony) Russako and Daniel (Deanne) Losh; 6 loving grandchildren, 13 adoring great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He is also survived by 5 nieces and 2 nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife, Stella on May 4, 2000, his sons, Frank and James Losh, step-son Jack Davis and by brothers, Richard and Michael Losh. Visitation will be held at the Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home, 32814 Utica Rd., Fraser, Thursday from 2pm-8pm with a scriptue service at 7pm. Funeral will be celebrated on Friday at the Funeral Home at 11am with additional visitation starting at 10am. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.



