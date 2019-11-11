The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Frank Mancani

Frank D. Mancani, age 69, passed away November 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara for 48 years. Loving father of Angela (Matthew) Ponte. Proud grandfather of Olivia Ponte. Dearest brother of Linda (Mike) Greenberg and the late Ronald Mancani. Predeceased by his parents, Frank and Rita Mancani. Visitation Wednesday from 3pm until 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville. In state Thursday at 9:30 am until time of funeral mass at 10am at St. Barnabas Church, 24800 Phlox Ave., Eastpointe. Please share a memory with the family on Frank’s online guestbook.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 12, 2019
