Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Church
18720 13 Mile Rd.
Roseville, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Church
18720 13 Mile Rd.
Roseville, MI
View Map
Schwartz, Frank age 95 of Fraser, February 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne for 63 years. Loving father of Mary (Drake) Maher, Suzanne (Michael) Schley, Therese Schwartz, Conrad (Andrea), Joseph (Sharon), Michael (Cathy) and that late Anne Marie Schwartz, Kathleen and Ronald Ciccarelli, Sally and David Lovie and Gerard Schwartz. Treasured grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 23. He is survived by his sister Margaret (Richard) Engle and preceded in death by 5 additional siblings. Visitation Sunday 1-8PM with a Rosary 7PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr (13-1/2 Mile), Warren. Instate Monday 10AM until time of Mass 10:30AM at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Church, 18720 13 Mile Rd., Roseville.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 21, 2019
