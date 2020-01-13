The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Frank V. Pruent

Frank V. Pruent Obituary
Frank V. Pruent, age 80 of Columbus Township passed away January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth Ann. Loving father of Debra (Jeffrey) VanHoorne, Gregory (Wendy), Kathleen (Rich) Bateman, Lori (Roger) Neal, Michael (Kathy) and the late Mary Ellen. Dear grandfather of nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his loving sister Joann Fitzpatrick. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Augustine Church, 68035 Main Street, Richmond.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 14, 2020
