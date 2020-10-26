1/1
Frank Walters II
81, of Columbus Twp, passed away October 25, 2020, at Ascension River District Hospital, East China. He was born May 8, 1939, in Detroit, the son of the late Frank and Anna (Oswald) Walters. Frank and Carol Clark were neighbors and high school sweethearts in Livonia. He and Carol married September 5, 1964. They lived in Harrison Twp on the canal before moving to Columbus Twp in 1977. Frank was a salesman for AIS for 21 years prior to retiring in 2007. Frank liked to spend time on the water and enjoyed hunting. He would ride his 4-wheeler throughout his property as much as he could. Frank loved his classic cars. Surviving in addition to his wife of 56 years Carol, are a daughter, Wendy Walters of Royal Oak; son, William (Debra) Walters of Clarkston; grandchildren; Nicholas Hedtler and Nathan (Racheal) Hedtler; and great-grandchild, Cora, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon (Donnelley) Caudy. The family honors the memory of Frank and invites you to visit Monday, November 2, 2020, from 2:00 to 5:30 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Memorial services will be 5:30 p.m. Monday. Rev. Tom Waller, pastor of First United Methodist Church, Richmond, will officiate. For more information and tribute wall visit: kaatzfunerals.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
