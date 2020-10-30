Fred H. Nehls, age 90 of Harrison Township, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born March 21, 1930 in Mount Clemens to the late Emil and Johanna Mueller Nehls. US Army Korean Veteran. Retired from Selfridge Air National Guard Base civil service. Survived by wife of 65 years, Joyce, children Michael (Michele) Nehls, Lynnette Droope, grandchildren Ashley (Justin) Deaner, Lauren (Sean) White, a great grandson Everett and other family and friends. Visitation Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens. Funeral services Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. (instate at 10 a.m.) at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38900 Harper, Clinton Township. Burial Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township. Contributions may be addressed to Trinity Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society
