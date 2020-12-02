Fred W. Duemling, age 88, of St. Clair, passed away December 1, 2020. He was born March 20, 1932 to the late Frederick E. and Louise E. Duemling. On July 9, 1952 Fred married Jackie Bacon in Denver, Colorado. Fred proudly served his country with the U.S. Air Force. He was the founder of Par-Kut International, Mt. Clemens. Always looking to give back to his community, Fred was a longtime member of the Mt. Clemens Rotary and one of the original members of Wertz Warriors. He also served on the Selfridge Base Community Council. In his spare time Fred enjoyed duck hunting, singing and dancing, snowmobiling, traveling and he cherished his time spent with his family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jackie Duemling; children, Bill (Ann) Duemling, Deborah Duemling, Gary (Jean) Duemling, Richard (Beverly) Duemling and Tom (Cindy) Duemling; sister, Carole Drach. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Fred is predeceased by his brother, Bob Duemling and sister, Gloria Bray. Private family services will be conducted at the funeral home. Those wishing to view this service virtually use this link Saturday December 5th at 1:00 p.m. https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1104990
A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Special Olympics
Winter Games, Mini Blessings or Fisher House. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com