Mr. Frederick Gerald "Jerry" Peltier, 91 of Hillman, Michigan died peacefully at MediLodge of Hillman on March 13, 2020. He was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan on May 15, 1928 to the late, Gustav and Katherine (Lamberth) Peltier. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. Formerly of Mt. Clemens, he has resided in Hillman since 1994 after retiring from Russ Milne Ford where he worked as the auto body shop manager for 22 years. He attended the St. Francis of Augustine Catholic Church in Hillman, was the past president and member of the Hillman Senior Center, and also a life member of the Hillman VFW. He was also a past member of the Elks Lodge in Mt. Clemens. He loved boating and was a lifetime member of the Belvedere Boat Club in Mt. Clemens and past commodore and member of the Shores Boat Club. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his significant other, Patty Peterson of Hillman; daughter-in-law, Diana Helzer of Vail, Arizona; grandchildren, Ramie (Steve) Gibbs; Amanda Helzer both of Arizona; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews in Arizona and California. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gustav and Katherine; son Gerald Helzer; and sisters, Antionette Carter and Rita Freeman. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial mass held at a later date at the St. Augustine Catholic Church, Hillman with Fr. Mike Conner officiating. Jerry will be laid to rest at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hillman Senior Center, 431 Pineview Court, Hillman, MI 49746. Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be sent via our website at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 18, 2020