Garda Jean (Jeanie) Redd, Jan 17, 2020 age 75. Beloved wife & companion to Jerry for 45 years. Loving mother of Wade (Lisa) & Angela Redd. Devoted grandmother to Addison Redd. Preceded in death by sister Jacqueline Baldwin & two beloved sisters-in-law, Sylvia Redd & Margaret Mayes. She was a 45 year resident of Sterling Heights, MI and a devoted Detroit Tigers fan. She was named a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Club for her charitable activities. Mo Williams, the founder of Keller Williams Real Estate, awarded her the Keller Williams "Icon" award for her work on behalf of KW Cares, the charitable foundation of Keller Williams. Private funeral services were held on Jan. 25, 2020 at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Utica, MI with interment following at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 26, 2020