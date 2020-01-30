The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Charles Verheyden Funeral Homes, Inc. - Eastpointe Schultz Chapel
21705 Gratiot Avenue
Eastpointe, MI 48021
JANADIA, Gary K., age 77, died at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in St. Clair Shores. Loving father of Michael (Joy) and Gary, Raymond and Michael Blake. Also survived by his brother Robert and predeceased by parents Helen and Bob Janadia. Visitation for Gary will be held on Friday, January 31 from 12 noon to 8 pm with a 7 pm Memory Service at Chas. Verheyden, Inc – Schultz Chapel, 21705 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, MI 48021. On Saturday, February 1 the family will receive guests at 10 am until the time of his Funeral Service at 11 am at Chas. Verheyden, Inc - Schultz Chapel, 21705 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 31, 2020
