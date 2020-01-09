Home

Prosch, Gary Lynn, January 2, 2020, age 71. Husband of the late Sheryl, father of Amanda, and brother of the late Robert Prosch and the late Darlene Nutting. Gary was the pillar of his family and was looked up to and respected. He was a good friend to many and his memory will live on through his family and friends. Memorial gifts are appreciated to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in honor of Gary. A private ceremony was held on January 7, 2020, with interment at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Township, Michigan. Visit online at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 10, 2020
