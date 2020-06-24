June 22, 2020. Age 52. Proud and loving father of Evelyn "Evy". Beloved son of Ann and the late Glenn Finley, III. Dear brother of Kirk Finley (Maggie), Melissa Wolfe (John) and the late Kelly Finley. Also survived by Galuh, his loving wife in Indonesia. Gary was exceptionally intelligent, a tested genius, and used his talents to help others across the world. A lover of travel and culture, Gary had an adventurous spirit and lived abroad throughout Asia for more than half of his life. He was multilingual and taught English as a second language. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday at 1pm at Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road, Clinton Township. Memorial contributions will be used to create a trust fund for Gary's daughter. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.