Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
11280 32 Mile Road
Romeo, MI 48065
(810) 752-2000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
11280 32 Mile Road
Romeo, MI 48065
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
11280 32 Mile Road
Romeo, MI 48065
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
11280 32 Mile Road
Romeo, MI 48065
Gary Spicuzza Anthony


1940 - 2019
Gary Spicuzza Anthony Obituary
GARY SPICUZZA ANTHONY, born on July 7, 1940, the son of Sam and Helen (Ward) Spicuzza, and raised in Mt. Clemens, was a proud 1958 graduate, president of his class and Valedictorian of St. Louis High School. Graduating from M.S.U. in 1962, he earned a Juris Doctorate from the Georgetown University School of Law and returned to Mt. Clemens. He was very active in the Macomb Bar Association: re-establishing the Young Lawyers Section, moving their offices to the County Building and serving as President. In May of 2012, he was awarded the association’s “Lifetime Achievement Award” at a festive gathering of attorneys and friends. Gary was proud of the fact that, in 2008, he was elected to the Macomb County Charter Commission where he served with dedication and commitment. While specializing in the practice of Municipal Law he earned the respect of his colleagues and the communities he so well represented. He enjoyed travel, cards, fishing, golf and mentoring and challenging his four children to pursue life with vigor. His passing on September 22 leaves his wife, Carolyn, and children Kathy (Glenn) Pape of Portland, Or., Gary Samuel of Roscommon, Steve (Pam) of Arlington, Va. and Christopher of San Mateo, Ca., grandchildren Madeline and Sam Pape of Portland, beloved granddaughter Julia Anthony, having predeceased him, his sister Gail (Doug) Brown of Casa Grande, Az. and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please access the M.S. website dedicated to Gary at http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/ChrisAnthony. Visitation with friends and family will occur at the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home in Romeo on Friday, October 18 from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, October 19 from 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 13, 2019
