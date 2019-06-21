Home

Gary Sutherland, age 72, died June 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Lindsay); loving father of Brad (Katie), Craig (Megan), Kurt and Scott (Cleo Ralston); adored grandfather of eight; dear son of John and the late Virginia; dearest brother of Lynn, Gail (Jim) and Lisa; and son-in-law of Eva and the late Willison. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on June 23rd at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Funeral service 10a.m. with a 9a.m. instate time on June 24th at the funeral home. Private burial for the family.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 22, 2019
