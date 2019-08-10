Home

Gary William Schroeder

Gary William Schroeder, age 86 passed away peacefully at the Saline Evangelical Home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was surrounded by the loving care of the staff and family. Gary was born in Grosse Pointe, Michigan the son of Raymond William Schroeder and Naomi Lee (Carver) Schroeder. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1954 with a degree in History. Post-graduation he decided to pursue a lifelong dream of farming. He purchased a working farm located in Yale, Michigan selling both crops and livestock while raising his family. Gary was also a consummate salesman. He discovered a passion for sales establishing a lifelong business and relationships with both schools and universities located throughout the state of Michigan, selling both candy fundraisers and customized school folders. Gary was a great conversationalist as he loved to recant stories about his family and life experiences as well as possessing a great sense of humor which are just a couple of the many qualities that we all loved and will dearly miss about him. A favorite family epitome that Gary wrote; Success is the privilege of doing what you want to do, when you want to, and as you want to. This summarizes how Gary lived his life and encouraged his kids to live their lives as well. Gary is survived by three sons, one daughter and two granddaughters; Mark Schroeder (Penny) and grand-daughter Juliana. Keith Schroeder (Spring Fornell), Brian Schroeder, Victoria “Tori” Baron (Robin) and grand-daughter Elyse. Gary has chosen to close his life without ceremony with thanks to his family and friends who shared a lifetime filled with many cherished memories.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 11, 2019
