Gayle Lynne Cockream age 70 of Mt. Clemens, died Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born on December 26, 1948 in Mt. Clemens to the late Kenneth and Patricia (Boyer) Duncan. Survived by husband of 52 years, Lawrence, son Lawrence J. “Joe” Cockream II, grandchildren Riley, Jacob, and Shelby, great-grandson Jackson, brother Bruce (Leeann) Duncan and sister Charlie Wallace. Preceded in death by son Anthony. Visitation Tuesday (today) 3-8pm with a Holy Rosary at 7pm in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main Street, Mt. Clemens. Funeral services in the funeral home on Wednesday 11:30 am (visiting starting at 10:30 am). Contributions may be made to the . View full obituary at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 5, 2019