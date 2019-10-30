|
|
age 79, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Warren, MI. Gene is survived by his Beloved wife Carol Fulkerson Buckner of 59 years, Loving daughters Bonnie (William) Weir and Rhonda Moon, Dear grandchildren William Buckner (Alexis) Weir, Elizabeth Weir, Peter Moon, Callie Moon and great grandchildren Grant, Avery, and Luke Weir. Dear brother of Leamon (Kathleen) Buckner and Carol Nichols (Kerry) Sarnowski. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his father James Edwin Buckner; mother Imogene Carr, Buckner Nichols; step-father James "Pete" Nichols. He was a Godly man who lived his testimony for the Lord every day. Gene loved his wife, family, and his church. He retired from General Motors Technical Staff Purchasing in 1992. Visitation Friday, 2-9 PM at A.H. Peters on Schoenherr Rd. in Warren,. Funeral 11 AM on Saturday, at First Baptist Church of Hazel Park, MI with a brief visitation starting at 10 AM.Graveside burial at Cadillac Memorial Gardens, in Clinton Township
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 31, 2019