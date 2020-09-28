1/1
Gene Justin LaBelle
Gene Justin LaBelle passed in peace on September 22, 2020 at the age of 81. Gene is survived by Carol, his wife of 62 years. Loving father of Richard (Pat), Theresa (Tim) Rots, and Daniel (Nancy). Proud grandfather of Jessica (Matt), Katherine, Justin (Destiney), Bryan (Kristen), Mary (Joe), Brad (Keelie), and Brett. He took great pleasure in being the Great-Grandfather of Joseph, Jacob, Jackson, Ethan, Paityn, Carter, Sienna, Lylah, Caleb, Judah, and Parker. He is survived by sisters Mary (Fred) Grimm and Joan (Dick) Gilcrist. He was preceded in passing by his brothers Bernard, Lawrence, Jerome, Russell, Tom, Paul, Joseph, Peter, and sister, Eileen. Gene was a dedicated and hardworking Electrician for over 40 years at LaBelle Electric. Once retired, Gene and Carol enjoyed spending their winters in Fort Myers, Florida, but always came home to Chesterfield Township. Gene loved Tiger baseball, playing cards, and camping. Family and friends could always count on Gene happily helping out with whatever they needed. His friendship as well as his knowledge of all things mechanical and electrical was highly sought after.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
