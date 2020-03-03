The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Genevieve Bullaro Obituary
March 2, 2020 Beloved mother of Ruth (Jim) DiDonato and the late Genevieve (Richard) Seymour. Proud grandmother of Jacqueline (Donald) Noll and James (Jessica) DiDonato. Also proud great grandmother of Donald and Joseph Noll and James and Jonathan DiDonato. Loving former spouse of William Bullaro and the late Joseph Soma. Dear sister of the late Rose Sassin, Bea (Daniel) Daniels, Michael (Margaret) Simon, Helen (John) Maroon, Theresa (Jerome) Aielo, Agnes (Walter) Roman, and David Simon. Visitation Thursday 3-8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. Instate Friday 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM Funeral Service at St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church 43888 Hayes (n. of 19 Mile Rd.), Clinton Township. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 4, 2020
