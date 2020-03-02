|
Murphy, Genevieve M. Born in West Virginia, passed away on Monday February 24, 2020 in Saint Clair Shores at the age of 85. She was the beloved wife to Frank Murphy for 68 years who also was from West Virginia. She was a wonderful mother to 4 siblings Libby (Don) Whitmore, Jim (Cathy) Murphy, the late Dale and his late wife Debbie Murphy, and Allen (Nancy) Murphy. She left behind 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She loved all her family very much and she enjoyed family get together and barbecues in the summer. We’ll miss her big smiles and her laughter. We love you mom.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 3, 2020