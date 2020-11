Or Copy this URL to Share

George Bozin - 08-29-33 to 11-16-20. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving father of Susan (Randy), Diane (Donald), George (Carla) and Natalie (David); dear grandfather of Daniel (Megan), the late Brian, Jacob, Gabrielle and Bradley. George also leaves behind brother Robert as well as many nieces and nephews, along with many friends.



