George R. Buyse of Shelby Township Age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born on September 22, 1938 in Detroit to the late Robert and Mary (nee Callewaert) Buyse. George was the loving husband of Suzanne Buyse (nee Warren). Loving and cherished father of Andrea DeVaughn, Kathleen (Chuck) Cruse, Christine (the late Harvey) Bishop, and Louise (Jerry) Palardy. Proud and devoted grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A 1954 graduate of St. Josephs Catholic High School in Detroit and retired after 25 years as a Police Officer with the Detroit Police Department. He was a Korean War veteran with the U.S. Army and an active member of the Macomb County Council Ritual Team, Disco Post #4659, and American Legion Post #357. George was a member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Family request donations to Macomb County Council Ritual Team c/o Disco Post #4659 8311 Wilson St, Shelby Township, MI 48316. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home-Utica
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 13, 2019