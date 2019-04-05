The Macomb Daily Obituaries
George D. Creagh


Creagh, George David, age 57 of St. Clair Shores, passed away on March 22, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1961. He is survived by his sister, Rene’ (Frank) Delkov, brothers; Shawn and Scott (Kathy) Creagh, nieces and nephews; Jessica (Scott), Nick (Alicia), Joe, Michael, Matt and Lisa. George was also survived by his longtime girlfriend, JoAnne Post and her children; Michael (Lynette), Ann Marie (Mike) and grandchildren Caitlyn, Vinny and Mikey. A celebration of George’s life will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Rogers Roost - 33626 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights. Memorial donations can be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Arrangements in care of Anchor Bay Cremation Services – Chesterfield.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 7, 2019
