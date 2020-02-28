|
|
George F. Scheer, 81, of Ira Twp, MI and Lake Havasu City, AZ, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. George was born on February 25, 1938 to George Herman and Myrtle Bell (Newberry) Scheer, in Howell, MI. He married Mary Ann in 97’, and they made their home in Ira Twp. They also enjoyed their vacation home in Lake Havasu. He spent 42 yrs working for M.U.E. as a superintendent. George loved spending time with his family, and loved all of his grandchildren. He held many areas of interest, and was a accomplished metal and wood crafter, as well as a master gardener, and outdoor enthusiast. George is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Georgette (Mike) Delockroy, Constance (Lee) Uppleger, and Mike (Dawn) Scheer, stepchildren, Michelle (Scott) Schwinck and Chris (Kelly) Vandenbossche; 14 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Myrtle; brother, Charles and sisters, Geri Guiney and Gloria Morgan, and daughter, Kathleen Alcorn. A Celebration of George’s Life, to take place at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 4, 2020