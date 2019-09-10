|
|
Age 95, Sept. 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Dearest father of Richard (Barbara), Karen Dunk, Gary (Kristine), Don (Teresita) and Ken (Claudia). Proud grandfather of 19 and great grandfather of 26. Dear brother of Lorraine Lozovoj. Wounded WWII Veteran. Former owner of Tower Tool in Macomb, MI. Visitation Wed. 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Prayers 7:00pm. Instate Thursday 10:30am at St. Kieran Catholic Church 53600 Mound Rd. until Mass, 11:00am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 11, 2019