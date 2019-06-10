The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Welder, George John Jr.; June 10, 2019; age 89. Loving husband of Beatrice "Bea" for 67 incredible years. Loving father of Dwayne and Susan (Leo) Hall. Proud and adored grandpa of Mike and great grandpa of Lexi. He was predeceased by his brother, Alfred Kriewall and his grandson, George Edward. He was the previous owner of A & G Central Music, Inc. Visitation Thursday from 2 to 9 p.m. with a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service on Friday at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Memorial contributions are appreciated to Leader Dogs for the Blind or Salvation Army. Interment, White Chapel Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook"@
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 12, 2019
