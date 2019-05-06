The Macomb Daily Obituaries
George T. Bloome Obituary
Bloome, George T., passed away May 5, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Louise. Loving finacee of Patricia Goddu. Dear father of Gail (Dave) Galea, Gary (Debbie) and Nancy (Tim) Matheny. Proud grandpa of 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Brother of Donald (the late Joan) Bloome and the late Jeanette Kane. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2 to 8 p.m. with a Scripture Service 7 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. Funeral Service Friday 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment Oakview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations addressed to The are preferred. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 7, 2019
