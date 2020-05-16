George Wildrick
May 6, 2020 Age: 69 Beloved husband of Teri. Loving father of Abram (Nadia) Wildrick. Treasured grandfather of Sophia and Abram Wildrick. Dear brother of Tony (Mary) Wildrick and the late Warren Wildrick. Further survived by his sister in law Georgia Wildrick. Dear uncle of Eva Wildrick and Sarah (Doug) Hamilton and great uncle of Craig and Jack Hamilton. Proud companion to his dog Range. George will be greatly missed by his close group of extended family, friends and neighbors. Visitation and funeral services will be private. George will be laid to rest at West Point Cemetery in West Point, New York. Expressions of sympathy may be family online at:

Published in The Macomb Daily from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
