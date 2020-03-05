The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
32000 Mound Road (north of Chicago Road)
Warren, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
32000 Mound Road (north of Chicago Road)
Warren, MI
Gerald B. Kitka


1939 - 2020
Gerald B. Kitka Obituary
Passed away March 4, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born June 11, 1939. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Dear father of Brian (Crista), Kevin (Pam) and Amy (Rodney) Vaughn. Loving grandpa of Zachary, Jeremy, Gabrielle, Maxwell, Jacob, Georgia and Greyson. Predeceased by his brother Peter. Visitation Friday 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 E. 13 Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. Instate Saturday 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 32000 Mound Road (north of Chicago Road) Warren. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 6, 2020
