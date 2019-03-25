Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Schypinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Jerry Schypinski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald Jerry Schypinski Obituary
Schypinski, Gerald “Jerry”; age 87; passed away March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Thielemans; loving father of Ronald (Sharon) and Diane (Steve) Cobus; cherished grandchildren Stephen (Sara), Michael (Rachel), Brian Cobus and Kristen Cobus. Visitation Wednesday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile Rd. NW corner of Ryan) from 3 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary. A funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at St. Hubert Catholic Church with an instate time of 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.