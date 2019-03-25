|
|
Schypinski, Gerald “Jerry”; age 87; passed away March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Thielemans; loving father of Ronald (Sharon) and Diane (Steve) Cobus; cherished grandchildren Stephen (Sara), Michael (Rachel), Brian Cobus and Kristen Cobus. Visitation Wednesday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile Rd. NW corner of Ryan) from 3 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary. A funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at St. Hubert Catholic Church with an instate time of 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 26, 2019