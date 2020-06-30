Gerald M. Gelineau, age 63, of Clinton Township, passed away June 11, 2020. Beloved son of the late Albert and Dolores Gelineau; Dear brother of Richard (Jean) Gelineau, Thomas (Marie) Gelineau, Janice Gelineau and Jayne Gelineau. Cherished Uncle of 9 nephews and nieces and Great Uncle of 14. A Funeral Mass will be held on July 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Parish, 24415 Crocker Boulevard in Clinton Township. Friends may visit the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Gerald’s burial will follow the mass and will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road in Clinton Township. Immediately following the interment will be a memorial luncheon at the Italian American Cultural Society and Banquet Center.



