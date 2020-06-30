Gerald M. Gelineau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald M. Gelineau, age 63, of Clinton Township, passed away June 11, 2020. Beloved son of the late Albert and Dolores Gelineau; Dear brother of Richard (Jean) Gelineau, Thomas (Marie) Gelineau, Janice Gelineau and Jayne Gelineau. Cherished Uncle of 9 nephews and nieces and Great Uncle of 14. A Funeral Mass will be held on July 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Parish, 24415 Crocker Boulevard in Clinton Township. Friends may visit the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Gerald’s burial will follow the mass and will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road in Clinton Township. Immediately following the interment will be a memorial luncheon at the Italian American Cultural Society and Banquet Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved