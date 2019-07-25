|
|
Gerald (Jerry) Alan Penzien passed from this life to his eternal home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The youngest of the three boys born to Arthur and Irma (Ries) Penzien on January 19, 1956, Jerry grew up, lived a full life, and passed on in Macomb County, Michigan. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Macomb where he attended grade school, graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1973. He married the girl who would adore him for the rest of his life, Shelly Lammens (Dowe) in May of 1978. He made all her dreams come true. They were blessed with two children (Emily and Paul), who would honor their father with their love and devotion, providing him comfort and care during a very difficult and extended illness. Together with his brother and partner, Jerry owned Cracklwood Golf Club in Macomb County. He was loved and cherished by his employee's and customers. Many became lifelong friends. Though not a boastful man, Jerry was proud to have a community minded, respectful and thriving business. An avid golfer who made the game fun for his entire four-some, it is fitting that Jerry passed on to his eternal life on a Wednesday as that was his golf day. There is no doubt that the game of golf just became more fun for those in Heaven. Jerry is survived by so many who loved him dearly. His wife Shelly, his adored daughter Emily (Chris) Poley, his devoted son Paul, two beautiful grandchildren; Brynley and Joseph, brother Tom (April) Penzien, sister in law Diane (Herb) Penzien. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Herb. There are many more cherished friends, too numerous to list, who he loved like family. The family would like to acknowledge those who helped care for Jerry during his extended illness; Season's Hospice, Lynn White, Tracy Kowalski, Michael Benner, Julie Standlick. Together with his family they loved him through this difficult time. Visitation Sun. 1-8 pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc.(Shelby Twp.) 54880 Van Dyke @ 25 Mile Rd. Instate Mon. 10:00 am until 11:00 am time of Funeral Service at St. Peter Lutheran Church (Macomb) 17051 24 Mile Rd. @ Romeo Plank. Interment St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials to St. Peter Lutheran Church (Macomb) appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 26, 2019