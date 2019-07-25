The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
17051 24 Mile Rd
Macomb, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
17051 24 Mile Rd
Macomb, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Penzien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Penzien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Penzien Obituary
Gerald (Jerry) Alan Penzien passed from this life to his eternal home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The youngest of the three boys born to Arthur and Irma (Ries) Penzien on January 19, 1956, Jerry grew up, lived a full life, and passed on in Macomb County, Michigan. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Macomb where he attended grade school, graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1973. He married the girl who would adore him for the rest of his life, Shelly Lammens (Dowe) in May of 1978. He made all her dreams come true. They were blessed with two children (Emily and Paul), who would honor their father with their love and devotion, providing him comfort and care during a very difficult and extended illness. Together with his brother and partner, Jerry owned Cracklwood Golf Club in Macomb County. He was loved and cherished by his employee's and customers. Many became lifelong friends. Though not a boastful man, Jerry was proud to have a community minded, respectful and thriving business. An avid golfer who made the game fun for his entire four-some, it is fitting that Jerry passed on to his eternal life on a Wednesday as that was his golf day. There is no doubt that the game of golf just became more fun for those in Heaven. Jerry is survived by so many who loved him dearly. His wife Shelly, his adored daughter Emily (Chris) Poley, his devoted son Paul, two beautiful grandchildren; Brynley and Joseph, brother Tom (April) Penzien, sister in law Diane (Herb) Penzien. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Herb. There are many more cherished friends, too numerous to list, who he loved like family. The family would like to acknowledge those who helped care for Jerry during his extended illness; Season's Hospice, Lynn White, Tracy Kowalski, Michael Benner, Julie Standlick. Together with his family they loved him through this difficult time. Visitation Sun. 1-8 pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc.(Shelby Twp.) 54880 Van Dyke @ 25 Mile Rd. Instate Mon. 10:00 am until 11:00 am time of Funeral Service at St. Peter Lutheran Church (Macomb) 17051 24 Mile Rd. @ Romeo Plank. Interment St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials to St. Peter Lutheran Church (Macomb) appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now