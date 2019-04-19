|
|
Gerald R. Higgins “Bud”, age 87 of Richmond passed away April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Gave) for 53 years. Dear father of Gerald (Bonnie). Loving grandfather of four grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. Dear son of the late Gerald and Emma. Dear brother of the late Beverly Burkacki and the late Pastor M.J. “Skip” Higgins. Visitation 2:30 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to .
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 21, 2019