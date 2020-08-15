Gerald Tuscany

Gerald Earl Tuscany, a lifelong resident of Mount Clemens, passed away on August 13, 2020 at the age of 84. A son of Earl and Bertha (nee VanHouwaert), he was born on June 21, 1936. Gerald graduated from Mount Clemens High School and enlisted in the United States Navy the following day. He served aboard the USS Gudgeon submarine, which was based in Hawaii. Upon his return home, Gerald married his high school sweetheart, Theresa Schaff, on April 11, 1959 at St. Louis Catholic Church. Together, they loved and raised four children: Patrick, David, Monica, and Dale. Gerald joined the Chrysler Corporation in Sales and Production. He retired after 30 years. He also followed in his father and grandfather's footsteps when he joined the Mount Clemens Fire Department as a volunteer. His career in the department lasted for 25 years. Gerald paraded and socialized with The Old Crowd, ate burgers with his buddies at The Fillin' Station, and enjoyed boating and fishing. He loved his family dearly. Beloved husband of Theresa, joined in love for 61 years. Loving father of Patrick (Lori), David (Marie), Monica (Glenn) Voorhess, and Dale (April). Cherished grandfather of Lance (Brittany), Ross, Chandler, Dalton, Allison, Erin (Kenny Transit), Jack, and Nicholas. Dear great-grandfather of Gavin. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marilyn Johnson. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. A visitation for Gerald will be held on Monday, August 17th, from 2:00 to 8:00 pm with a 7:00 pm outdoor Scripture Service at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Avenue., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Gerald will lie in state on Tuesday, August 18th, from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church, 24415 Crocker Boulevard, Clinton Township, 48036. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerald's memory may be made to Hospice of Henry Ford or St. Louis Catholic Church.



