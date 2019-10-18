|
|
formerly of Clinton Township, passed on Oct. 15, 2019 in Grand Rapids. Born August 6, 1928, in Livonia, MI to the late Clarence and Viola Wolfrom. Gerald married his childhood friend and love Hildegard Redlawsk in 1951 and remained together until her death in 2015. Survived by daughters Lynne (Peter) Kuhl, Katherine (Paul) Walsh and Laurie Wolfrom. He was a proud and devoted grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers, Clarence Jr. and Bruce: Predeceased by his brother Wayne. Gerald’s life and memory will be celebrated at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Romeo Plank Road, Monday October 21st, 2019 at 11 am. Visitation Sunday October 20th at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home on Romeo Plank from 2 to 8 pm. Memorial donations to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bethesda Lutheran Communities, and Salvation Army in Grand Rapids, MI
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 19, 2019