The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
(586) 263-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Wolfrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Wolfrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Jerry" Wolfrom Obituary
formerly of Clinton Township, passed on Oct. 15, 2019 in Grand Rapids. Born August 6, 1928, in Livonia, MI to the late Clarence and Viola Wolfrom. Gerald married his childhood friend and love Hildegard Redlawsk in 1951 and remained together until her death in 2015. Survived by daughters Lynne (Peter) Kuhl, Katherine (Paul) Walsh and Laurie Wolfrom. He was a proud and devoted grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers, Clarence Jr. and Bruce: Predeceased by his brother Wayne. Gerald’s life and memory will be celebrated at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Romeo Plank Road, Monday October 21st, 2019 at 11 am. Visitation Sunday October 20th at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home on Romeo Plank from 2 to 8 pm. Memorial donations to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bethesda Lutheran Communities, and Salvation Army in Grand Rapids, MI
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now