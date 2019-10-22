Home

Geraldine Carole Bianchini, April 19, 1944 – October 17, 2019. Gerry was preceded in death by her parents Dario and Margaret Bianchini, brother-in-law, Raymond Lammens and furry companion Pepe. Gerry is survived by her loving sisters, Marjorie (Donald) Levy and Doralene Lammens. Loving aunt to Frederick (Tami) Smith, John (Lisa) Smith, Raymond (Kris) Lammens III, and Margaret Lammens. Great aunt to Stacie (Joseph) Borowicz, Lauren Smith, Frederick (Brianna) Smith, Kendra Smith, Nathan Smith, Raymond IV, and Kurt. Great-great aunt to Ethan and Emma Borowicz and Kiera Smith. Gerry loved her animals and leaves behind a cat, Gigi. A private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 24, 2019
